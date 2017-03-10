Police: 21-year-old dead after crashing into UPS truck

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 21-year-old Battle Creek man died Friday after officials say he crashed into the back of a UPS truck.

The crash was reported at about 1 p.m. Friday on Belluvue Road near Pine Lake Road.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department says the driver of the UPS truck was slowing down to turn into a driveway for a delivery when the man crashed into the back of it.

The man was pinned inside his vehicle after the crash and was removed by the Pennfield Township Fire Department. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a release.

The driver of the UPS truck, a 51-year-old Kalamazoo woman, was not injured.

Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash.

The man’s name was not released.

