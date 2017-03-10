Spartans fall to Minnesota in Big Ten Tourney

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 10: Nick Ward #44 of the Michigan State Spartans pulls in a rebound against Jordan Murphy #3 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the Big Ten Basketball Tournament at Verizon Center on March 10, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON – The Michigan State Spartans have fallen in the Big Ten Tournament.
The Spartans fell Friday afternoon to the Minnesota Golden Gophers, 63-58.
The Gophers will now play Michigan Saturday afternoon in the Big Ten Semi-Finals.
