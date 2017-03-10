Spring Lake defends home court, defeats Whitehall 56-42

SPRING LAKE, Mich.--- Spring Lake hosted Whitehall in a Class B district championship. The Lakers took home a 56-42 win over the Vikings to win the district title on their own home floor.
