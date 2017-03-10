Suspect charged after man critically injured in shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 35-year-old man has been charged in a shooting that left another man critically injured.

Grand Rapids Police say Michael Cooley is charged with assault with intent to murder and felony firearms in connection with the March 8 shooting.

He was arrested Wednesday after a standoff in Kentwood.

The victim, a 24-year-old Grand Rapids man, was dropped off at a hospital early Wednesday morning with three gunshot wounds to the chest.

Cooley is charged as a fourth-time habitual offender. He is scheduled to be back in court March 28.