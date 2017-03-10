Suspect charged after man critically injured in shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 35-year-old man has been charged in a shooting that left another man critically injured.
Grand Rapids Police say Michael Cooley is charged with assault with intent to murder and felony firearms in connection with the March 8 shooting.
He was arrested Wednesday after a standoff in Kentwood.
The victim, a 24-year-old Grand Rapids man, was dropped off at a hospital early Wednesday morning with three gunshot wounds to the chest.
Cooley is charged as a fourth-time habitual offender. He is scheduled to be back in court March 28.
1 Comment
Old Bob
Just another young black man who made a few wrong decision. Or a thug that should have been locked up for live a long time ago.
What do you think ?