Thousands remain without power after wind storm

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. -- Many homeowners are still in the dark across West Michigan after Wednesday's high winds, and that could be a major problem since temperatures will drop into the single digits Friday night.

As many as 16,000 Consumers Energy customers are still without power in Kent, Ionia and Barry counties. Many who live in these areas are lucky enough to have a generator, or know a neighbor or family member who does.

Get the latest outage numbers at the Consumers Energy Outage Map

Not only do generators keep the lights on, they also are a source of heat and hot water.

For those without a generator, Consumer's Energy says they can still seek shelter. Warming shelters are set up in Ionia and Calhoun counties.

"If they're concerned about being in their home without heat and in some cases without water, give 211 a call," said Consumers Energy spokesman Roger Morgenstern. "That is a free service. And by calling 211 they can find out if there's any shelters in the area."

With lows staying in the teens and even single digits across the area this weekend, generators will continue to run overtime until power can be restored. It looks like that won't be until Sunday for parts of Kent and Ionia counties.