Unity Christian edges out Allendale 49-47

Posted 11:28 PM, March 10, 2017

COOPERSVILLE, Mich.--- Allendale and Unity Christian met in the district championship at Coopersville High School. The Falcon players all shaved their heads in a show of support for head coach Joe Modderman's wife Melissa who is battling cancer. The Crusaders won a close one 49-47 to win the district title.

