Upcoming concerts for St. Cecilia Music Center

Some wonderful music talent is hitting the stage at St. Cecilia Music Center over the next few months.
Cathy Holbrook came by to talk about the upcoming acts, and when people can see them perform.
The following acts will be performing at St. Cecilia:
- March 14- Los Lonely Boys
- March16- The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center
- March 23- Joey Alexander
- April 6- Margo Price
- April 13- Marc Cohn
- May 4- SFJAZZ Collective
St. Cecilia Music Center is located at 24 Ranson Northeast in Grand Rapids. To purchase tickets, visit scmc-online.org.