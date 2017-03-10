Upcoming concerts for St. Cecilia Music Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some wonderful music talent is hitting the stage at St. Cecilia Music Center over the next few months.

Cathy Holbrook came by to talk about the upcoming acts, and when people can see them perform.

The following acts will be performing at St. Cecilia:

March 14- Los Lonely Boys

March16- The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center

March 23- Joey Alexander

April 6- Margo Price

April 13- Marc Cohn

May 4- SFJAZZ Collective

St. Cecilia Music Center is located at 24 Ranson Northeast in Grand Rapids. To purchase tickets, visit scmc-online.org.