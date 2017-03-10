Wayland Knocks Off Fennville 66-46

Posted 11:28 PM, March 10, 2017, by , Updated at 11:29PM, March 10, 2017

WAYLAND, Mich. -- 19 and three, Wayland, hosted 18 and 3, Fennville, in a Class B district final on Friday. Wayland came away with the 66-46 win.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s