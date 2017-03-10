× Woman shot inside her home during drive-by shooting, police say

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 67-year-old woman is expected to survive after reportedly being shot in the shoulder Friday evening.

The call came in shortly before 9 p.m.

Police say the woman was sitting inside a home in the 100 block of Dickinson when a suspect drove by and fired multiple shots inside the home.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. Authorities say there is no suspect description, since there were no witnesses to the crime.