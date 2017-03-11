× Four Battle Creek men are in custody in potential shooting investigation

BATTLE CREEK, Mich.– Police are investigating a potential shooting in Battle Creek.

Officers responded to the call at Taft Ct. around 11 p.m. Friday night.

When they arrived at the scene, police stopped a car matching the suspect vehicle description and found a man with a handgun inside.

Officers then checked a nearby apartment and found three additional men in possession of drugs and another handgun.

There was no victim located and there is currently no evidence suggesting that a shooting actually took place.

However, three of the men were taken into custody on drug and weapons related charges. The fourth man was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, please call the Battle Creek Police department or silent observer at 269-964-3888.