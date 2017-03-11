GRPD officer shoots Meijer stabbing/carjacking suspect

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids Police Department officer shot a man Saturday morning who was a suspect in a Thursday night stabbing outside a Meijer store on Alpine Avenue.

GRPD Sgt. Terry Dixon told FOX 17 the shooting occurred at 8:56 a.m. Saturday at Bridge Street NW and Seward Avenue NW, just southwest of the intersection of U.S. 131 and Interstate 196 in Grand Rapids.

Dixon said the man who was shot was Victor Gonzalez, who is a suspect in a stabbing and attempted carjacking in the parking lot at the Meijer store at 2425 Alpine Ave. on Thursday evening.

The first call reporting Saturday’s incident said the shooting took place near First Street NW and Milwaukee Avenue NW.

Heavy police presence in 1st/Milwaulkee area. Officers had confrontation w a suspect. Please stay away from the scene. Area is safe. — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) March 11, 2017

That location was later changed, however.

The officer was not injured.

Gonzalez was transported from the scene alive and was being treated at a Grand Rapids hospital.

The incident remains under investigation by the Grand Rapids Police Department.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

http://fox17online.com/2017/03/09/woman-stabbed-during-attempted-carjacking-in-meijer-parking-lot-good-samaritan-intervenes/

http://fox17online.com/2017/03/10/police-seek-person-of-interest-in-meijer-parking-lot-stabbing/