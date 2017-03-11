× Man wanted out of Battle Creek area for stalking

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department and the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team are seeking information on the whereabouts of one of West Michigan’s Most Wanted fugitives.

Lee, Kevin Scott

W/M Age: 51 5’7” 165 LBS Brown Hair and Blue Eyes

Tattoos: None Scars: None

Priors N/A

Last Known Address: Battle Creek area

Current warrants : 2 aggravated stalking felony charges w/ third case being forwarded to prosecutor

Agency: Battle Creek Police, Michigan State Police

Lee is last known to be driving a white 2001 two-door Chevy Silverado with possible primer gray spray paint along the bottom with a cap on the back.

Anyone with information on Lee’s whereabouts are urged to call (269) 964-3888 or send a text to CRIMES (274637). Tips can be sent anonymously. Silent Observer is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to Lee’s arrest.