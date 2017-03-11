Man wanted out of Battle Creek area for stalking

Posted 8:08 PM, March 11, 2017, by , Updated at 08:13PM, March 11, 2017

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department and the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team are seeking information on the whereabouts of one of West Michigan’s Most Wanted fugitives.

Lee, Kevin Scott

  • W/M      Age: 51       5’7”       165 LBS   Brown Hair and Blue Eyes
  • Tattoos: None    Scars:  None
  • Priors N/A
  • Last Known Address:  Battle Creek area
  • Current warrants :   2 aggravated stalking felony charges w/ third case being forwarded to prosecutor
  • Agency:  Battle Creek Police, Michigan State Police

Lee is last known to be driving a white 2001 two-door Chevy Silverado with possible primer gray spray paint along the bottom with a cap on the back.

Anyone with information on Lee’s whereabouts are urged to call (269) 964-3888 or send a text to CRIMES (274637). Tips can be sent anonymously. Silent Observer is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to Lee’s arrest.

