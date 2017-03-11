Man wanted out of Battle Creek area for stalking
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department and the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team are seeking information on the whereabouts of one of West Michigan’s Most Wanted fugitives.
Lee, Kevin Scott
- W/M Age: 51 5’7” 165 LBS Brown Hair and Blue Eyes
- Tattoos: None Scars: None
- Priors N/A
- Last Known Address: Battle Creek area
- Current warrants : 2 aggravated stalking felony charges w/ third case being forwarded to prosecutor
- Agency: Battle Creek Police, Michigan State Police
Lee is last known to be driving a white 2001 two-door Chevy Silverado with possible primer gray spray paint along the bottom with a cap on the back.
Anyone with information on Lee’s whereabouts are urged to call (269) 964-3888 or send a text to CRIMES (274637). Tips can be sent anonymously. Silent Observer is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to Lee’s arrest.