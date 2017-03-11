× Newspaper sues city of GR over release of police calls from crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A newspaper has sued the city of Grand Rapids for not releasing recorded calls of police handling a crash of a former Kent County assistant prosecutor.

The Grand Rapids Press reports the case filed Friday seeks recordings stemming from the Nov. 19 crash involving Joshua Kuiper. The story says the calls could explain why Kuiper wasn’t given a Breathalyzer test.

MLive Media Group says city officials cannot cite a legal exemption to the Freedom of Information Act. Grand Rapids City Manager Greg Sundstrom says the city wants to release them but needs a federal judge’s approval.

Grand Rapids filed a federal lawsuit last month related to the calls and a dispute with the police union.

Kuiper was charged with reckless driving causing injury and later resigned. Officers were suspended.