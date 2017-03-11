Patients at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital ask celebrities to pay a visit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Patients at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital are hoping two big time singers will pay a visit to them when they come to Grand Rapids this summer.

A photo posted to the hospital’s Facebook page, shows a few patients holding a banner that says ” Would you be so ‘Humble and Kind’ to visit when you are in Grand Rapids?”

The patients are referring to Tim McGraw and Faith Hill who are scheduled to tour in Grand Rapids June 15. The hospital tagged both artists in the post, which already has more than 1,000 shares.

No comment just yet from either artist.

