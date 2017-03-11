3 suspects sought after woman shot on city’s NW side

Posted 11:47 PM, March 11, 2017, by , Updated at 11:53PM, March 11, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police say a 22-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition for a gun shot wound in the stomach.

It happened in the 1600 block of Elizabeth Avenue NW. Officers were called to the area when the 911 call came in around 9:10 p.m. on Saturday, according to a press release from the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Police are looking for three suspects.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call police at (616)-456-3400 or Silent Observer at (616)-774-2345.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment