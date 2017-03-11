3 suspects sought after woman shot on city’s NW side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police say a 22-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition for a gun shot wound in the stomach.

It happened in the 1600 block of Elizabeth Avenue NW. Officers were called to the area when the 911 call came in around 9:10 p.m. on Saturday, according to a press release from the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Police are looking for three suspects.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call police at (616)-456-3400 or Silent Observer at (616)-774-2345.