3 suspects sought after woman shot on city’s NW side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police say a 22-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition for a gun shot wound in the stomach.
It happened in the 1600 block of Elizabeth Avenue NW. Officers were called to the area when the 911 call came in around 9:10 p.m. on Saturday, according to a press release from the Grand Rapids Police Department.
Police are looking for three suspects.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call police at (616)-456-3400 or Silent Observer at (616)-774-2345.
