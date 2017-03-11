Shrine Circus coming to GR Saturday, critics plan to demonstrate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Shrine Circus expected to draw large crowds this weekend for its shows at the Deltaplex including critics who say they're planning to demonstrate against the circus.

An event Facebook page says organizers will rally Saturday afternoon from 1-3 p.m which is between two of the shows.

The group Grand Rapids for Animals is accusing the circus of abusing the animals for entertainment.

FOX 17 reached out to the organizers of the Shrine Circus for a comment but did not receive a response.