× Single-vehicle crash kills Kalamazoo County motorist

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A man was thrown out of his vehicle and died late Friday night in Richland Township.

At 11:09 p.m. Friday, deputies from the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident located in the 6900 block of North 30th Street in Richland Township. Upon arriving at the scene, they located a 52-year-old man from Richland who had been ejected from the vehicle and was not breathing.

CPR was immediately administered by the responding officers and was continued by the Richland Fire Department and Pride Care EMS personnel once they arrived at the scene. Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful and the driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

It is unknown if speed or alcohol were factors.

The crash remains under investigation by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with any information about the accident is being asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer.