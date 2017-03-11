× South Haven man seriously injured in crash

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The South Haven Police Department says a 28-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after he was seriously injured in an early-morning crash Saturday.

It happened in the 11000 block of M-140 around 1:55 a.m.

When officers arrived they found the man near his vehicle and were able to provide medical assistance until paramedics could arrive.

He was first taken to Bronson Hospital South Haven but was then later flown by West Michigan Air Care to Bronson Hospital Kalamazoo.

Police say alcohol and speed played a factor in the crash.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.