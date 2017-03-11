Teens arrested after woman reports her purse stolen

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two teenagers will likely face charges after police say a woman reported her purse stolen on Saturday.

It happened just after 5 p.m. in the area of Reed and High streets in Kalamazoo.

The woman told police a vehicle pulled up near her as she was walking and several minors got out. She told police one of the teens walked up to the woman and snatched the purse off her shoulder and ran back to the vehicle, according to a press release from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Thanks to a detailed suspect description, police caught up with a 16-year-old male and a 15-year-old male in the 800 block of Rose Street in Kalamazoo.

Police say both teenagers tried running, but didn’t get far. The 16-year-old was arrested for unarmed robbery and resisting and obstructing. The 15-year-old was reportedly turned over to his legal guardian and faces charges of resisting and obstructing.

Police say the stolen purse was returned to the victim.

If you have any information, call police at (269)-337-8994 or Silent Observer at (269)-343-2100.