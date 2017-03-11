× Van Buren Co. cruiser hit by drunk driver, toddler in backseat

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich.– No one was hurt after an alleged drunk driver hit a police cruiser with his 2-year-old son in the backseat.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m on Friday, near Red Arrow Highway and County Road 681.

Two officers on routine patrol noticed a car outside a business that was getting ready to close.

As the officers approached, a 25-year-old Hartford man began to pull away, then stopped his vehicle abruptly.

Deputies say that he then reversed his car into the cruiser, causing damage to both vehicles.

The driver was then given a sobriety test, which showed his blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit.

That suspect’s name has not been released. He is now facing multiple charges.