GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- It's a weekend for women of all ages to check out more than 400 women-owned and women-focused businesses.

The three-day expo is the largest single consumer event for women in West Michigan and lady's will have the chance to see different products, services and seminars all under one roof.

The West Michigan Women's Expo will be held at the DeVos Place in Grand Rapids from March 10th - 12th.