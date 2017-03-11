Western Tops Omaha 5-2

Posted 11:13 PM, March 11, 2017, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- The Western Michigan hockey team hosted Omaha for the second straight night on Saturday in the NCHC Quarterfinals. Western won 5-2, and will face Omaha one more time Sunday.

