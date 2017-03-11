High-speed police chase ends in fiery crash; 2 killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A high-speed chase involving a Michigan State Police trooper ended in a fiery crash that killed two people Saturday night.

Around 10 p.m, Michigan State Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the suspect refused to stop and a chase ensued.

The car being chased by police drove through the intersection of Broadmoor Ave. SE and 52nd Street and crashed into another vehicle going northbound. A witness tells FOX 17 this caused both vehicles to explode into flames.

The driver of the northbound vehicle — now identified as Tara Oskam of Grand Rapids, a student at Calvin College — was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger of the suspect vehicle was also pronounced dead at the scene, but no name is being released at this time.

The driver of the suspect vehicle sustained serious injuries but is listed in stable condition.

As of early Sunday morning, police have shut down traffic at Broadmoor & Patterson Avenue SE in addition to Broadmoor Ave. SE and 52nd Street.

Circumstances surrounding the chase are not yet known.

Calvin College president Michael LeRoy issued the following statement:

"Dear Students, Faculty, and Staff,

I am deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost a member of our college community. Tara Oskam, a junior at Calvin College from Grand Rapids, Michigan was killed in a traffic accident around 10 p.m. last night. She was a South Christian High School graduate, a speech pathology major and lived with friends in the campus apartments. Recognized as a gifted student and campus leader, Tara was loved and admired by many.

Please join with us in praying that God’s peace will guard the hearts and minds of Tara’s family and friends as they walk through this difficult time and for one another as we grieve the loss of a beloved member of our Calvin community. Please also know that staff in our Broene Counseling Center (616-526-6123) and Campus Ministries offices (616-526-8861) are here to support you as you process this news.

The community will gather to pray during tonight's LOFT service at 8 p.m. in the College Chapel.

We will send along more information when it becomes available.

With a heavy heart,

Michael Le Roy, President"