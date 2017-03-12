Boyfriend: ‘I hope everybody gets a chance to meet her in heaven’

Posted 2:11 PM, March 12, 2017, by , Updated at 02:17PM, March 12, 2017

Tara Oskam and Chad Beisel

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The boyfriend of a young woman killed in a car crash Saturday night has spoken to FOX 17.

Twenty-one-year-old Tara Oskam of Grand Rapids, a junior at Calvin College, was northbound on Broadmoor at 52nd Street when her vehicle collided with another vehicle fleeing from police during a high-speed chase.

Oskam and a passenger in the other vehicle both were pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sunday afternoon, Oskam’s boyfriend, Chad Beisel, told FOX 17 the following:

“If there is anything I want people to know, it’s that she was everything to me and I long for people to find the same kind of love with someone that I had with her. There is not a soul on this world that was as amazing as her and that I hope everyone gets a chance to meet her in heaven.”

He also added that “today marked 1.5 years together” for the two of them.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s