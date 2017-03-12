× Crystal man arrested after fatal crash in Isabella County

LINCOLN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say a 46-year-old man is dead following a possible drunk driving crash on Sunday.

It happened around 3:13 p.m. in the area of Blanchard Road and Crawford Road in Lincoln Township.

According to the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office, a 70-year-old Crystal man was driving west on Blanchard Road when he reportedly lost control of his Oldsmobile and crashed into a Ford pickup traveling eastbound. The driver of the truck, a 46-year-old man from the Winn area was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the driver of the car was not hurt and arrested for OWI causing death. Alcohol was reportedly a factor.

Police have not released the identities of those involved in the crash.