No one inside vehicle pulled from Kalamazoo River

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A vehicle pulled from the Kalamazoo River on Sunday evening is believed to be the missing vehicle crews have been searching for since last weekend.

No one was found inside the vehicle, officials on scene confirmed to FOX 17.

A fisherman spotted the vehicle’s bumper earlier Sunday, according to city officials, prompting crews to reconvene to continue the week-long search.

Around 6:30 p.m.—roughly one hour into searching—crews were able to pull the vehicle from the water near the convergence of the Battle Creek and Kalamazoo rivers, off Hamblin Ave.

City officials said the search crews quickly assembled after receiving the fisherman’s tip to avoid running out of daylight.

The vehicle — a Hyundai sedan — is believed to have crashed into the water last Saturday morning.

The search was suspended Wednesday due to high winds experienced throughout the state. Search teams using a dive magnet to search for the vehicle in a 15- to 20-foot-deep hole near the rivers’ convergence originally believed they’d found the vehicle last Sunday, but conditions made it impossible to verify.

Police are investigating whether the vehicle is connected to a missing Detroit man. Police say the 31-year-old man was last heard from early Saturday morning before a car apparently drove into the Kalamazoo River from Dickman Road near Capitol Avenue in Battle Creek.

