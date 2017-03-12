Kids learn through touch at Monster Jam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Monster Jam is back in town at the Van Andel Arena and some very special students got the chance to get up close and personal with the trucks and meet their drivers.

Eight visually impaired students from Kent County ISD got the chance to learn through touch Friday.

Students were able to hear and feel the vibrations of the 10,000 lb monster trucks.

The monster jam drivers explained their trucks in detail to the kids and even let them have a seat behind the wheel.

The kids were able to feel a miniature toy version of each truck so they had a better understanding of just how big the real one was and the details that goes into them.

After they were done on the show floor the students got to take a seat in the stands and watch a mini show just for them.

At the end of the day the students got surprised with tickets to go experience the full Monster Jam show.