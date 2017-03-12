Make your own root beer with Schmohz

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Schcmohz Brewing, the only brewer of non-alcoholic craft beer in Michigan, is tackling another brewing first.
At all of the Kent District Library locations, Schmohz will be teaching home root beer crafting classes, giving curious attendees the tools and recopies they need to brew their own root beer at home.
Here are the dates:
Tue, March 14, 6:30pm, Comstock Park Branch
Tue, March 21, 6pm, Caledonia Township Branch
Wed, March 22, 6:30pm, Alpine Township Branch
Tue, March 28, 6:30pm, Byron Township Branch
Schmohz also has 36 other finely crafted beers.