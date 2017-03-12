McDonagh leads Rangers to 4-1 win over Red Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Ryan McDonagh scored twice and Kevin Hayes added a goal and an assist as the New York Rangers downed the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Sunday night.

Derek Stepan also scored for the Rangers, who won their NHL-leading 25th road game of the season and improved to 19-5-1 this season in games following a loss.

Frans Nielsen scored for the Red Wings.

The Red Wings were afforded a late power-play opportunity in the opening period when Rangers defenseman Steven Kampfer was called for tripping at 18:17. But the Rangers were the team that capitalized. Jumping on a loose puck, they broke away on 3-on-1 and McDonagh, driving to the net, tipped in a backhand shot by Hayes to open the scoring.

It was the eighth short-handed goal allowed by Detroit this season.

The Red Wings returned to the power play early in the second period when Marc Staal went off for elbowing, and this time they took advantage. Justin Abdelkader, Gus Nyquist and Nielsen played passed the puck around on the edge of the Rangers goal crease, Nielsen finishing the play for his 14th goal of the season at 5:35.

Some sloppy play by the Red Wings gave the Rangers the lead with 3:10 left in the second period. McDonagh intercepted a pass by Detroit defenseman Niklas Kronwall and skated into the Red Wings end. He missed on his first shot, then passed to Staal, who was stopped by Detroit goalie Petr Mrazek, but McDonagh scored on the rebound.

Just 37 seconds later, the Rangers made it 3-1. Hayes was left wide open on the edge of the Detroit net and converted a cross-crease pass from J.T. Miller.

Stepan scored the only goal of the third period on a power play, taking a feed from Chris Kreider and putting it high over the sprawling Mrazek. It was Stepan’s first goal since Jan. 17, a span of 24 games.

NOTES: Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist missed the game with a hip injury and is expected to be out 2-3 weeks. … For the second straight game, Detroit made rookie right wing Anthony Mantha, tied for third on the team with 14 goals, a healthy scratch. … Former Red Wings defenseman Brendan Smith played his first game against his old teammates. … Rangers forwards Rick Nash(one game, upper body) and Michael Grabner (five games, hip) both returned after injury absences.

