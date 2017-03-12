× NCAA Brackets unveiled; download yours here

The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament begins this week and we have your bracket here.

Michigan State and the University of Michigan are both in the Midwest bracket. Michigan, the Big Ten Tournament Champion, is the #7 seed and will take on Oklahoma State. Michigan State is the #9 seed and will take on the University of Miami (FL).

The #1 seeds are North Carolina, Villanova, Gonzaga and Kansas.

Download your Tribune Media bracket here. (PDF)