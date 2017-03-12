NCAA Brackets unveiled; download yours here

Posted 9:22 PM, March 12, 2017, by , Updated at 09:40PM, March 12, 2017

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 12: The Michigan Wolverines celebrate with the trophy after the Wolverines defeated the Wisconsin Badgers to win the Big Ten Basketball Tournament Championship game at Verizon Center on March 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament begins this week and we have your bracket here.

Michigan State and the University of Michigan are both in the Midwest bracket.  Michigan, the Big Ten Tournament Champion, is the #7 seed and will take on Oklahoma State. Michigan State is the #9 seed and will take on the University of Miami (FL).

The #1 seeds are North Carolina, Villanova, Gonzaga and Kansas.

Download your Tribune Media bracket here. (PDF)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s