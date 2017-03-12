Seasonal favorites make a return at Perrin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. – Perrin Brewing is welcoming in the warm weather with several seasonal releases and a new brew this season.

On March 15th, Perrin will be tapping their fan-favorite Grapefruit IPA and their new Michigan Cherry IPA, followed by a cans to-go release on March 18th, when they’ll also be available in Michigan bars and restaurants.

Michigan Cherry IPA was crafted utilizing 100% Traverse City Montmorency cherries and a well-balanced collage of fresh Michigan Cascade hops.

Ben Stark joins the FOX 17 Morning crew to talk about those, and other releases coming out of Perrin this spring.

For more information, click here.