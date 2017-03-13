BELDING, Mich.--- Pewamo-Westphalia entered the night at 21-2 and met 17-5 Covenant Christian at Belding High School in a Class C regional semi-final match up. The Chargers needed double overtime to get the win and advance to Wednesday's regional championship game.
Covenant Christian advances to regional championship game with win over Pewamo-Westphalia
-
Pewamo-Westphalia improves to 21-2 and advances to regional finals
-
Pewamo-Westphalia keeps postseason run going with win over Springport
-
Muskegon Heights improves to 18-5 with win over Galesburg-Augusta
-
Covenant Christian defeats Calvin Christian after falling in the regular season
-
Chargers take down Squires in district championship
-
-
Kalamazoo Central girls advances to state quarter finals with win over East Lansing
-
Benji Kuyper Leads Covenant Christian to Holiday Tournament Win over FHC
-
Cougars defeat Chargers to improve to 19-1
-
Kalamazoo Christian defeats Hackett Catholic 48-37 to advance to district championship
-
Covenant Christian improves to 16-5 with win over Saugatuck
-
-
Marshall wins second straight regional championship with win over Otsego
-
Big 1st Half Run Leads Hudsonville to Win Over NPC
-
Bingham Leads GR Catholic in 70-65 Win