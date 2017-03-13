Customer goes to ring up purchase, ends up robbing gas station at knife-point

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police in Ottawa County are trying to locate a suspect who robbed a local gas station at knife-point early Monday morning.

It happened at around 1:00 a.m. at the Speedway located at 1815 Baldwin St. in Georgetown Township. Police say a male customer walked in and went to pay for his purchases. That is when he pulled out a knife and demanded the clerk hand over cash from the register.

The suspect was able to get away with an unknown amount of money. Police attempted to track him, but the trail went cold.