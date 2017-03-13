Get $20 off any repair with Genius Phone Repair

Posted 12:04 PM, March 13, 2017, by , Updated at 12:03PM, March 13, 2017

There's nothing worse than the dread that seeps in after we drop our phone, turn it over, and find the screen cracked. Instead of living with the cracks or spending hundreds on a replacement, head to Genius Phone Repair.

From March 13 to 18, Genius Phone Repair will fix your broken device at a discounted rate. All people have to do is share their Facebook post, show an employee, then save $20 on any repair.

Genius Phone Repair can fix more than cell phones, they also can fix laptops, tablets, and most other electronic devices. In addition to repairing electronics, they also sell and buy devices.

Genius Phone Repair has multiple locations in West Michigan. For more information on locations and store hours click here.

