GR Catholic Central tops Grant 52-31 to keep postseason run going

SPARTA, Mich.--- Grand Rapids Catholic Central met Grant in the regional semi-finals at Sparta. The Cougars got the 52-31 win over the Tigers and advance to Wednesday's regional championship game against Spring Lake.
