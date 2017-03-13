GR Christian wins showdown of unbeaten teams over Muskegon

GRAND HAVEN, Mich.--- Last year Muskegon knocked Grand Rapids Christian out of the playoffs, this year the two teams met again in front of a crowd of more than 3,500 people at Grand Haven High School. The Eagles jumped out to an early lead and went on to win 64-26. Grand Rapids Christian will meet West Ottawa in the regional championship game on Wednesday.

