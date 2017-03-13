Hunting, fishing, and outdoor living at the Ultimate Sport Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 72nd annual Ultimate Sport Show is making it's way back to Grand Rapids with even more fishing and hunting gear than ever!

The DeVos Place will hold over four acres of fishing and hunting gear, outdoor travel gear, fishing boats, seminars, displays, and more.

The Ultimate Sport Show this year will have more fishing items than ever. There will be fishing tackle and specialty baits available only once a year at this show, in addition to over 40 brands of fishing boats at the lowest prices of the season.

Or if hunters and fishers are looking for places to travel, there will be chances to book a fishing or hunting trip from over 70 guides, resorts, lodges, charters, of fly-ins in the "Outfitters Expo."

The DeVos Place will also have constant fishing and hunting seminars on every fish and hunting game presented by the top guides and tournament anglers in Michigan.

Not only will there be informational seminars and amazing sales, but there will be give-aways and raffles for big prizes. Attendees of the Ultimate Sport Show will be able to take advantage of the following promotions:

Register to win a 16 foot Starcraft Fishing Boat with 20 horse power Yamaha outboard and trailer from Lakeside Motorsports and Nelson’s Speed Shop. The Drawing will be done Sunday night.

Thursday Only – All attendees get in FREE with a sack of groceries for the 16 th Annual Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger Food Drive – simply bring the groceries to the Pontoon Boat out front.

Annual – simply bring the groceries to the Pontoon Boat out front. First 500 attendees Thursday and Friday get a free Commemorative Dardevle lure ($7 value).

($7 value). First 250 attendees Saturday and Sunday get a free K&E Bass Stopper Rigged Crawler.

The Ultimate Sports Show runs through Thursday March 16 through Sunday March 19 at DeVos Place.

Tickets cost $10 for adults, $4 for kids ages 6-14, and children under 5 get in for free.

For more details on vendors and to purchase advanced tickets, visit UltimateSportShow.com.

