Lose weight and gain a healthy lifestyle with NutriMost

Posted 11:09 AM, March 13, 2017

Looking for a healthy way to lose weight that doesn't involve pills or surgery? There's a program in West Michigan called NutriMost that guarantees participants a minimum weight loss of 20 pounds and a positive change in lifestyle.

Dr. Mark McCullough explains the program and shares some phenomenal results from patients that have tried NutriMost.

NutriMost doesn't involve intense exercising, prepackaged meals, or diet pills, the program is customized for each patient by making simple changes in their lifestyle and diet. There are thousands of assessment factors used to come up with everything from a food list as well as natural supplements.

There are many testimonials supporting NutriMost claims that you can check out for yourself by clicking here.

For those interested in being the next success story, Dr. McCullough is offering a special promotion just for Morning Mix viewers. The first 20 people to mention that they saw NutriMost on the Fox 17 Morning Mix will get a consultation for just $27. It's very easy to sign up, just visit their website or call (616)-773-2242.

