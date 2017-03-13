Maroon Giants advance to regional championship game behind 22 points from Livers

RICHLAND, Mich.--- Kalamazoo Central and Holt met the Class A regional semi-final at Gull Lake High School. Maroon Giant senior Isaiah Livers led the way with 22 points as Kalamazoo Central wins 69-50. They will meet East Lansing the regional championship game on Wednesday.

