Muskegon Co. woman charged with CSC with 15-year-old boys

Posted 4:20 PM, March 13, 2017, by

Kristen Wilder

MUSKEGON, Mich. – An Egelston Township woman has been charged with two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct, 3rd degree, involving two boys.

Kristen Marie Wilder, 27, allegedly had sex with two different 15-year-olds within the past three months, according to Muskegon County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Tim Maat.

Wilder was arraigned last week and posted a $25,000 bond. She faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.  She will be in court next week.

 

