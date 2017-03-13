× Police: Saugatuck man dies in rollover drunk driving crash, driver arrested

GRANGES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man from Saugatuck is dead after a crash Sunday night.

Police identify Jeremy Slenk, 42,as the one who died in the crash in the area of 116th Avenue and 65th Street in Granges Township.

According to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, at around 9:20 p.m. the female driver of the pick-up truck apparently rolled the vehicle. Authorities also confirm Slenk was her passenger and was thrown from the vehicle. He apparently suffered a severe head injury and died at Bronson Hospital.

Officials have not identified the driver of the vehicle, but the female driver was treated for minor injuries. She reportedly admitted to drinking.Police say she’s being charged with operating while intoxicated causing death and driving while license is suspended causing death.