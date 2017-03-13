Pregnant Muskegon woman shows off moves in ‘Baby Momma Dance’

MUSKEGON, Mich. – Some people just feel like dancing, even when entering the last few weeks of their pregnancy.

Lindsey Van Hook of Muskegon took to Facebook this weekend with her rendition of the Baby Momma Dance. Just amongst her friends, she had over 4,000 views in a day.

FOX 17 caught up with Lindsey and talked with her Monday, as Van Hook says she’s expecting her son Jack April 12.

“My little sister was like, ‘let’s try to make it funny,'” said Van Hook. “I think I got my workout for the whole week in that one video,” she laughed.

Van Hook says she’s working for her mother’s new Muskegon store, All Signs, LLC, when she learned her mom posted her video to Facebook. Less than 24 hours later, it’s gotten more than 4,000 views.

“We had a lot of fun and it was more to have fun with it because you can get so miserable in your third trimester, and so uncomfortable,” said Van Hook. “It’s kind of like for all the other moms out there, just to be like here’s some funniness for you.”