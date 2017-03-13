Protesters demand governor, AG to shutdown pipeline at meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANSING, Mich. -- About 250 protesters showed up in Lansing at the Pipeline Safety Advisory Board meeting today. They expressed concerns about Enbridge Line 5, a major oil pipeline that runs under the Straits of Mackinac.

They said if the 145-mile line were to rupture, it would put all of the Great Lakes at risk.

Environmentalists weren’t just there to protest, they also called on Governor Snyder and Attorney General Bill Schuette to decommission the line. Officials from Enbridge made a presentation, showing how they maintain and inspect the line, including looking for possible corrosion. But they said the exterior material isn’t essential to the pipe’s integrity.

However, those officials faced hours of questioning from protestors. Some even drowned out the Enbridge officials at times. They said recent disclosures about missing coverings and warnings from independent engineers should heighten concerns of a potential rupture.

Mariah Urueta said, "We're calling on Line 5 to be shutdown because a proper and unbiased test cannot be conducted. Enbridge is lying about their own reports."

The Enbridge officials left out a back door with security, but FOX 17 got a chance to talk to them briefly. The company said they are dedicated to making sure their lines are safe, and they’re taking all the appropriate actions.