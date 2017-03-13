Spring Lake knocks off the OK Green Champion Unity Christian

SPARTA, Mich.--- Sparta High School hosted the Class B regional semi-final match up between Spring Lake and Unity Christian. The Lakers came away with the 53-46 win over the OK Green champs to advance to Wednesday's regional championship game against Grand Rapids Catholic Central.
