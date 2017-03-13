Thief with a sweet tooth admits robbing same store 3 times

Posted 6:42 PM, March 13, 2017, by

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — It’s three strikes and take your seat — in a cell — for a thief with a sweet tooth.

New Jersey prosecutors say a Newark man pleaded guilty Monday to robbing the same 7-Eleven store three times in four days. Each time, Idris Allen grabbed candy from the store and brandished a knife.

About 14 hours after the last robbery in December 2015, Allen was captured after he went to the back of the store, took merchandise and left. The shift manager followed him and pointed him out to police.

Authorities say Allen was arrested across the street from a police precinct building.

Allen is expected to face seven years in prison when he’s sentenced next month.

