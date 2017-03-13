Trump to make first visit to Michigan as President

DETROIT (WJBK) – President Donald Trump will make his first official visit to Detroit on Wednesday, sources have confirmed.

President Trump will land in the Motor City on Wednesday and is expected to deliver a speech to talk about the automotive industry, specifically jobs and keeping them in the United States.

Air Force One is expected to land Wednesday morning. The President will then reportedly speak about the auto industry. According to AutoNews.com, the President will visit Ypsilanti to discuss the industry.

This is President Trump’s first visit to Michigan as the President. He last arrived in the state in December, after his Election Day victory.

Details of the location of his appearance and exact time have not yet been released.