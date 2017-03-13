Turning the unexpected into new opportunity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A body in motion stays in motion, it's a motto Eric Westover lives by. Ever since he was young, Westover has kept busy riding motorcycles. His passion for riding, would eventually take him to the Silver Lake sand dunes every week.

But, it was in July of 2015 when everything would change. Eric got in an accident, and can still describe the pain he felt when the collision happened. Eric would undergo more than a dozen surgeries, and eventually both of his legs would have to be amputated. He spent months at Mary Free Bed relearning how to do everything, and walked again for the first time just four and half months after the accident.

Physical therapist Jennifer McWain has been at Mary Free Bed for 25 years and has worked with Westover from the start. "Most patients need more time to come to terms with it, we can`t use them as a mentor for awhile. He wanted to give back immediately, there was no waiting and its an incredible human being to move forward with such a positive attitude 110% of the time," she said.

Now in outpatient therapy, Westover continues to strive for more. He recently got his running legs, something that usually doesn't happen so fast. In fact, McWain said she has never seen a patient be able to start running after just a year and half. For Eric, it's all about being better than he was the day before. "If I'm doing something one day, the next I want to do it a little more, ya know just those little steps progressively you get better better and better," he said.