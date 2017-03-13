Wayland advances to regional championship showdown with Benton Harbor

Posted 11:34 PM, March 13, 2017, by

ALLEGAN, Mich.--- Wayland taking on the Wolverine South Division champion Three Rivers at Allegan in a regional semi-final match up. Avery Hudson had a big game for Wayland and they won 67-44 and advance to meet Benton Harbor in the regional championship game on Wednesday.

