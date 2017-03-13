Williamston brings an end to Godwin Heights’ postseason run

IONIA, Mich.--- Williamston and Godwin Heights met in the Class B regional semi-final at Ionia High School after Williamston eliminated Godwin Heights a year ago. This year Williamston once again got the win over the Wolverines 69-65. Godwin Heights ends the season with a 22-2 record.
