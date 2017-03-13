Williamston brings an end to Godwin Heights’ postseason run

Posted 11:38 PM, March 13, 2017, by

IONIA, Mich.--- Williamston and Godwin Heights met in the Class B regional semi-final at Ionia High School after Williamston eliminated Godwin Heights a year ago. This year Williamston once again got the win over the Wolverines 69-65. Godwin Heights ends the season with a 22-2 record.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s